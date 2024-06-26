Weather Forecast for Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A chance of showers before 9am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9am and noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.