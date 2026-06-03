Weather Forecast for Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 48. South southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

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Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 49.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 82.