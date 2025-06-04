Weather Forecast for Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 71. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87.