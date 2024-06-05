Weather Forecast for Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

