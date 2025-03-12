Weather Forecast for Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 52. Light west southwest wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Windy, with an east southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Rain showers likely before 9pm, then rain and snow showers likely between 9pm and 10pm, then snow showers likely after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 20 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Monday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54.