Weather Forecast for Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Wednesday: A slight chance of snow showers before 7am, then a slight chance of snow after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 19 to 24 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 38. East northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 43.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 50.

Wolves Wrestlers Recognized by School Board

Rock Springs Chase Ends with Crash

GRHS Speech and Debate Takes 2nd at State

SweetwaterNOW Editorial: Flaming Gorge Days Contract A Bigger Mess

