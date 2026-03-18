Weather Forecast for Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Related Articles

Green River Council Recognizes All-State Teams, Review Legislation Session, Considers New Body Cameras

Green River Council Recognizes All-State Teams, Review Legislation Session, Considers New Body Cameras

Second Splash Pad Bid Request Approved

Second Splash Pad Bid Request Approved

Main Street Market is Moving to Bunning Park

Main Street Market is Moving to Bunning Park

Fire Danger in Wyoming Grows as Sublette Firefighters Help Battle Nebraska Blaze

Fire Danger in Wyoming Grows as Sublette Firefighters Help Battle Nebraska Blaze