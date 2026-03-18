Weather Forecast for Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

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Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67.