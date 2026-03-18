Weather Forecast for Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67.