Weather Forecast for Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 39. Light west wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 21. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Windy.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.