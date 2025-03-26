Weather Forecast for Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a light south wind becoming southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night: A slight chance of rain showers before 1am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11am, then a chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: A chance of rain showers before 8pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8pm and 11pm, then a chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

