Weather Forecast for Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 8am, then a chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Night: Snow showers likely, mainly after 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday: Snow showers likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. North northwest wind 8 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 41.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.