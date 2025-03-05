Weather Forecast for Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 45. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Scattered snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 8 to 17 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday: Snow showers. High near 42. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 11 to 20 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 20. Blustery, with an east wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 39.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 45.