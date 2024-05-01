Weather Forecast for Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Wednesday: Isolated snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Windy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday: A chance of snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Blustery.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Monday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.

