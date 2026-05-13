Weather Forecast for Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Wednesday: A chance of showers between 1pm and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

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Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Monday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

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