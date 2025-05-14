Weather Forecast for Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Wednesday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9am, then scattered rain showers after 10am. Some thunder is also possible. Increasing clouds, with a high near 56. Windy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.

