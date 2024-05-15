Weather Forecast for Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph increasing to 21 to 31 mph. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.

Expedition Academy Graduates 21 Students in Class of 2024

GRHS Graduates 135 Students in the Class of 2024

Charles Matteson Love (July 3, 1944 – May 8, 2024)

Expedition Academy Class of 2024 Graduates Tonight

