Weather Forecast for Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Thursday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 9am, then rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. High near 57. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

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Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a chance of showers between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. West northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Memorial Day: Sunny, with a high near 79.

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