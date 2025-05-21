Weather Forecast for Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a light west wind increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 71.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Memorial Day: Sunny, with a high near 76.