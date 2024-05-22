Weather Forecast for Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10am, then a slight chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Memorial Day: Sunny, with a high near 71.

