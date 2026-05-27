Weather Forecast for Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

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Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.