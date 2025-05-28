Weather Forecast for Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 3pm and 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph becoming east southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.