Weather Forecast for Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Wednesday: Isolated showers between noon and 3pm, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west northwest 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

