Weather Forecast for Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 17 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

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Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Windy.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81.