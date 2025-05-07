Weather Forecast for Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 65. East wind 7 to 9 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. West northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.
Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.