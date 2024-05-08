Weather Forecast for Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Wednesday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers between 3pm and 5pm, then scattered rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Windy, with a west northwest wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: Rain showers likely before 1am, then scattered rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday: A chance of snow showers before 7am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 7am and 9am, then a chance of rain showers after 9am. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 38.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.