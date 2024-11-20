Weather Forecast for Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 38. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 45. Light and variable wind.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Calm wind.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Light and variable wind.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Saturday: A 10 percent chance of showers after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.

Sunday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Monday: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

