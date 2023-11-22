Weather Forecast for Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 47. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thanksgiving Day: A 30 percent chance of snow after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a light north northeast wind becoming east northeast 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night: Snow. Low around 17. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Friday: Snow likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Blustery, with an east wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 24.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 5.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

TRN Media’s Favorite (And Least Favorite) Thanksgiving Sides

Wyoming Waste Asks to Increase Rates for Recycling Services

Thanksgiving Travel Impacted by Snow and Slick Roads

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, November 21, 2023

