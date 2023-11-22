Weather Forecast for Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 47. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thanksgiving Day: A 30 percent chance of snow after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a light north northeast wind becoming east northeast 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night: Snow. Low around 17. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Friday: Snow likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Blustery, with an east wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 24.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 5.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.