Weather Forecast for Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 47. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Thanksgiving Day: A 30 percent chance of snow after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a light north northeast wind becoming east northeast 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Thursday Night: Snow. Low around 17. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Friday: Snow likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Blustery, with an east wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 24.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 5.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.