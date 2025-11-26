Weather Forecast for Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thanksgiving Day: Sunny, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. South southwest wind around 6 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.