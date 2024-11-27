Weather Forecast for Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. West wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind around 9 mph.
Thanksgiving Day: Sunny, with a high near 28. West wind around 9 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Light west southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 6.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 29.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 5.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 30.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 6.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.