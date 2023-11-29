Weather Forecast for Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. West southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.