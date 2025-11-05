Weather Forecast for Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. South southwest wind 9 to 13 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

