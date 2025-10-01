Weather Forecast for Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. South southwest wind around 7 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. South southeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

State Protocols in Place for Potential Federal Shutdown

WE Soda Distances Itself from Investigation Involving Principal Shareholder

Join Us at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs for George Michael Reborn—the Ultimate Tribute Show Starring Robert Bartko

