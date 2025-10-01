Weather Forecast for Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. South southwest wind around 7 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. South southeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60.