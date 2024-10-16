Weather Forecast for Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers after 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday Night: Showers. Low around 35. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Friday: Showers. High near 44. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.