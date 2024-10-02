Weather Forecast for Wednesday, October 2, 2024

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 40. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 42.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 41.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 76.