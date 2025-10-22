Weather Forecast for Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 61. West wind 3 to 8 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.