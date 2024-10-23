Weather Forecast for Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph becoming south in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.