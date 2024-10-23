Weather Forecast for Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph becoming south in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Related Articles

As Review Period Closes, Gov. Gordon and Conservation Groups Have Differing Views on Rock Springs RMP

As Review Period Closes, Gov. Gordon and Conservation Groups Have Differing Views on Rock Springs RMP

Utah Woman Receives 45 Years in Prison After Kum & Go Murder

Utah Woman Receives 45 Years in Prison After Kum & Go Murder

Feasibility Study for Indoor Sports Facility Underway

Feasibility Study for Indoor Sports Facility Underway

Boys & Girls Club Shares Habitat Knowledge at Open House

Boys & Girls Club Shares Habitat Knowledge at Open House