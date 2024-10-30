Weather Forecast for Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Wednesday: Scattered snow showers, mainly before 9am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 35. South southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 15. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. South southeast wind around 6 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. South southwest wind around 6 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 4am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Sunday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Monday: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 34.