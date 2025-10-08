Weather Forecast for Wednesday, October 8, 2025

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. South southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Columbus Day: Sunny, with a high near 60.

