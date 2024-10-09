Weather Forecast for Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Columbus Day: Sunny, with a high near 72.