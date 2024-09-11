Weather Forecast for Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Wednesday: Areas of smoke between 3pm and 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 18 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

