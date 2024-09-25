Weather Forecast for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 44.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 45.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 71.