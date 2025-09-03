Weather Forecast for Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Wednesday: Patchy smoke between 3pm and 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85. West northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. West northwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.