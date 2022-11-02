Weather Impacts to Make Travel Tough through Friday

Interstate 80 at Little America - 5:25 p.m. (photo courtesy of WYDOT)

CHEYENNE — A brisk winter storm front will hit Wyoming tonight impacting roads and travel over the next several days.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation reports that black ice will develop on the western side of the state and continue eastward toward Rock Springs beginning tonight.

We can expect snow, black ice, and slick roads along I-80 continuing all the way through 11 tomorrow morning. The storm front will continue to move steadily north creating travel issues along I-25 and I-90 through Friday.

The storm will then start moving eastbound on Friday making travel in the southeastern corner of the state difficult through Friday afternoon.

If you have travel plans over the next couple of days, be sure to take the necessary precautions and avoid travel if you can. Take a look at the white Dodge Road impact forecast below below.

