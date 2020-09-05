Weather Predicted to Change Drastically

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Due to predicted drastic changes in temperatures in the next few days, the U.S. National Weather Service Riverton Office has issued several weather reports.

According to Facebook posts, the U.S. NWS Riverton Office is expecting record highs to take place across the state. Rock Springs will come close to breaking records this weekend with Saturday and Sunday temperatures forecasted to be around 87 to 85 degrees. In order to break temps, Rock Springs will need to hit at least 90 degrees. On Monday temperatures will start to decrease as a cold front makes its way into the area.

To see which areas may be impacted by the high heat, the NWS has created the following graph.

Graphic from the U.S National Weather Service Riverton Office Facebook page.

These high temps won’t last long and a strong cold front will bring an abrupt end of summertime conditions across the Cowboy State Monday and Monday night.

Abnormally cold temperatures will be in place Tuesday. This will create the potential from record cold highs and record lows Tuesday and Tuesday night, according to the NWS. Rain and snow showers are anticipated to enter the area as well. The Rock Springs’ area is looking at a decrease in temperature of at least 47 degrees.

For a complete forecast click here.

To see which areas may be impacted by the cold front, the NWS has created the following graph.