Webb Steps Down as Green River Boys Soccer Coach After Transformative Run

GREEN RIVER — After three memorable seasons at the helm of Green River High School boys soccer, Head Coach Josh Webb is stepping down from his position, Sweetwater County School District No. 2 confirmed in a press release Tuesday.

Webb leaves behind a program that made significant strides during his tenure, highlighted by a second-place finish at the 2024 3A State Championship held on Green River’s home field — a run that cemented the Wolves as one of the top programs in the state during that season.

“Coach Webb has made several positive contributions to Green River High School boys soccer over the past few seasons,” Athletic Director Tony Beardsley said. “Josh led our team to a second-place finish at the Wyoming 3A State Championships in 2024 here on our home field. We appreciate the hard work that Josh has dedicated to our program and wish him the best of luck in everything he does moving forward.”

The 2023 season saw the Wolves earn the 3A consolation title, and 2025 marked their return to the 4A classification. Although the team narrowly missed a state berth this spring following a 1-0 loss to Riverton in regionals, the progress made under Webb was evident on and off the field.

Webb expressed heartfelt gratitude in his departure.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported me along my coaching journey,” Webb said. “Being a part of a program with such talented young athletes, passionate parents, committed coaches, and supportive administrators has truly been an incredible experience for which I am eternally thankful. I know I will miss every one of them and can’t wait to see them succeed not only on the field, but in life.”

Webb also reflected on the highlight of his coaching career: walking out with the Wolves at the 2024 state title game.

“Getting to be part of the historic GRHS men’s soccer team for the past three years has been the highlight of my coaching career. Stepping onto our home field during the 2024 state championship is an experience I will never forget. I have a deep sense of school pride for GRHS and will always consider myself a Wolf.”

The district said it will immediately begin its search for a new head coach.

Webb’s departure marks the end of a successful chapter in Green River soccer history, but the foundation he helped lay will continue to impact the program in years to come.