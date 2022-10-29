Webinar on Infrastructure Investment Scheduled

LARAMIE — The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is a once-in-a-generation investment in America’s infrastructure and competitiveness. Small-business owners in Wyoming can learn how they fit into that picture.

Rob Creager will discuss the new legislation during a Wyoming Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network webinar titled “Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act” Wednesday, Nov. 2, from noon-1:30 p.m. Small-business owners will learn what work opportunities exist; where they should look for project updates; what the next steps are across a range of industries; and what they can do to be ready for coming opportunities. To register, go here. Registration is free.

Creager is senior business and economic development policy adviser for Gov. Mark Gordon.

Additional presenters are Aikta Marcoulier, Region VIII administrator, U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA); Jesse Kirchmeier, special projects officer, Wyoming Department of Transportation; Glen Murrell, executive director, Wyoming Energy Authority; Bob Budd, executive director, Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust; and Janean Forsyth Lefevre, program manager, Wyoming Procurement Technical Assistance Center.

For more information, call Maureen Johnson, CARES Act recovery program manager for the Wyoming SBDC Network, at (307) 343-0925 or email mjohn125@uwyo.edu.