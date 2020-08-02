Wedding Announcement: Bridger Johnston and Marlene Bauman

Wedding Announcement: Bridger Johnston and Marlene Bauman

Bridger Johnston and Marlene Bauman were married at Half Moon Lake Lodge in Pinedale, Wyoming, on July 26, 2020. The ceremony was small and intimate with close family and friends in attendance.

A global pandemic, a wedding ring stuck in a “jewelry jail” at the jeweler, canceled wedding plans, frozen bouquets, and a canceled honeymoon didn’t put a damper on our love and commitment to each other as we promised to always bring love and laughter into our home.

Much love goes out to the many members of our family and close friends who we were blessed to have with us on our special day. We missed those who were unable to attend due to the “Rona” and situations beyond anyone’s control.

Wedding photos: theknot.com/marleneandbridger

Congratulations!

