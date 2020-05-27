Wedding Announcement: Cheese and Martinez

Wedding Announcement: Cheese and Martinez

Branden Wesley Cheese and Ronald Benito Martinez, along with their families, are excited to announce their joining together in marriage.

Branden and Ron were married May 6, 2020, in the gazebo at Centennial Park in Green River, Wyoming. Magistrate Stewart Toolson officiated. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no attendees were allowed to be a part of the ceremony, however the couples Aunt Karen Pindell-Bittner, was on hand to take pictures.

The couple is planning a gathering of family and friends in the latter part of June followed by a honeymoon in Jackson, Wyoming.

Congratulations!

