Wedding Announcement: Hagemann and Martinez

Christopher Hagemann and Shaylyn Martinez are pleased to announce their wedding which took place on September 21, 2024. Their wedding ceremony was held at the Bunning Hall Freight Station in Rock Springs.

The couple were joined by their children (Shaylyn’s four and Christopher’s five), parents and several family members and friends on both sides. They were married by Christopher’s cousin Shelby Kiser of Rock Springs.

Christopher is originally from Battle Mountain, Nevada, and Shaylyn is from Rock Springs where they currently reside together.

They newlyweds met in high school and have known each other for almost 20 years. They’ve been together for 5 1/2 years and have built an amazing relationship.

Christopher and Shaylyn with their children. Courtesy photo

