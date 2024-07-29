Wedding Announcement: Jensen and Banks

Chad Banks and Angela Banks are delighted to announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter, Katelin (Katie) Banks, to Braden Jensen.

Katie is a 2016 graduate of Rock Springs High School. She continued her education at Western Wyoming Community College and the University of Wyoming. Recently, she completed her cosmetology certificate from The Paul Mitchell School in Salt Lake City, where she has resided since 2019.

Braden, a 2012 graduate of Spanish Fork High School in Utah. His parents are Eric and Sabrena Jensen from Benjamin, Utah.

The couple currently lives in Payson, Utah, where they both assist with the family farm and help run Lazy J Meats, a boutique premier butcher shop. Recently, Katie and Braden also launched Lazy J Apothecary, a home-based manufacturer of holistic, locally sourced, organic tallow moisturizing skin products.

The wedding will take place on October 5 in Payson, Utah.

