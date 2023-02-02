Wedding Announcement: Litz and Richmond

Jeremy & Amber Litz would like to announce the engagement of their daughter Mariahn Litz to Brodie Richmond, son of Amber Norton & husband Tyler of Rock Springs, WY.

Mariahn is also the granddaughter of Kenny Brown, Rock Springs, WY & Brenda Brown & Nick Demas of Lake Havasu, AZ, Ray Litz & wife Janice of Lexington, Ohio & the late Debra Litz.

Brodie is the grandson of Tracy & Ann Richmond of Rock Springs, WY.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

We love sharing your wedding and engagement announcements! Click here to submit yours!